New Cryptic Video From Injured WWE Superstar, Michael Cole – Nigel McGuinness Photo, WWE Stock

– Erick Rowan continues to post cryptic videos with sheep masks as he works towards returning to action from a torn rotator cuff injury. The WWE SmackDown Superstar posted this video today:

– WWE stock was up 1.78% today, closing at $19.48 per share. Today’s high was $19.54 and the low was $19.03.

– Michael Cole and Nigel McGuinness are in the UK preparing for the tournament to crown the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion later this weekend. Cole tweeted this photo of the two today: