New Cryptic Video From Injured WWE Superstar, Michael Cole – Nigel McGuinness Photo, WWE Stock
Published On 01/13/2017 | News
– Erick Rowan continues to post cryptic videos with sheep masks as he works towards returning to action from a torn rotator cuff injury. The WWE SmackDown Superstar posted this video today:
– WWE stock was up 1.78% today, closing at $19.48 per share. Today’s high was $19.54 and the low was $19.03.
– Michael Cole and Nigel McGuinness are in the UK preparing for the tournament to crown the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion later this weekend. Cole tweeted this photo of the two today:
It's almost time! The debut of the wwe united kingdom championship tourney and @McGuinnessNigel pic.twitter.com/kk3xjivtBR
— Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) January 13, 2017