New Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) Project Revealed

According to Deadline.com, Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley is joining the cast of an MMA-themed movie entitled Cagefighter. Deadline provided the following description of the movie:
Currently in pre-production, the film tells the story of a lauded MMA champion who unexpectedly loses a heavily promoted match to a professional wrestling star making his crossover debut in the MMA fighting world. Humiliated by the defeat, he must fight his way back to the top and earn his place for a rematch.
The movie will also star Michael Jai White and Gina Gershon as well as MMA fighters Anderson Silva, Georges St Pierre and Alexander Gustafsson.
Jonathan Good has Signed On For New MMA Wrestling Movie 'Cagefighter' Produced By Christian
(#The434) pic.twitter.com/CE1TC5zLVC
— xRobsonHD 🔙🔛🔝 (@xRobsonHD) May 8, 2019