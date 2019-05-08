New Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) Project Revealed

According to Deadline.com, Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley is joining the cast of an MMA-themed movie entitled Cagefighter. Deadline provided the following description of the movie:

Currently in pre-production, the film tells the story of a lauded MMA champion who unexpectedly loses a heavily promoted match to a professional wrestling star making his crossover debut in the MMA fighting world. Humiliated by the defeat, he must fight his way back to the top and earn his place for a rematch.

The movie will also star Michael Jai White and Gina Gershon as well as MMA fighters Anderson Silva, Georges St Pierre and Alexander Gustafsson.