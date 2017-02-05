New Details On Sean Waltman’s Arrest – Drugs Found At Airport

As noted, former WWE Superstar Sean “X-Pac” Waltman was arrested at the airport in Los Angeles over the weekend. Shortly after midnight on Saturday Waltman was arrested on a felony charge and later released on Sunday after posting a $35,000 bail.

Waltman noted on Twitter that the arrest was not drug related but TMZ reports that Waltman was arrested after cops said he tried to bring marijuana and meth through customs. Waltman was headed to the UK for an indie event.

Waltman was stopped at customs when the drugs were discovered and airport police were called to the scene. Waltman was arrested on the spot and taken to a nearby jail where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance. During that process, police discovered Waltman had an outstanding warrant from a prior DUI arrest.

Waltman’s rep told TMZ that the former DX member was “fine” but they didn’t offer any further details.