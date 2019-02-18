New Details Regarding Corey Graves’ Split With Wife Amy Polinsky

As previously noted, Corey Graves’ wife Amy Polinsky has publicly accused him of having an affair with WWE star Carmella.

According to ProWrestlingSheet.com, sources have indicated that Graves and his wife have actually been in the divorce process for about six months. Graves and his wife have reportedly been living separately for the past two months. It appears that Graves informed his wife over the weekend that he was seeing someone and she reacted to the news publicly. Graves’ alleged relationship with Carmella apparently began after stopped living with his wife.

Graves’ wife recently shut down her Instagram account.