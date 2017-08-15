New Details Regarding Ric Flair’s Surgery On Monday

As PWMania.com reported, according to Gene Okerlund on Facebook, Ric Flair actually had colon surgery on Monday and not heart surgery as widely-rumored.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Flair was hospitalized on Saturday after complaining about being in a lot of pain. Meltzer said during the day on Monday, things were looking bad and the fact that Flair got through the surgery is a good sign. Meltzer said that Flair is not “out of the water” yet and believes that Flair is currently on kidney dialysis.

