New Details Regarding Ric Flair’s Surgery On Monday

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As PWMania.com reported, according to Gene Okerlund on Facebook, Ric Flair actually had colon surgery on Monday and not heart surgery as widely-rumored.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Flair was hospitalized on Saturday after complaining about being in a lot of pain. Meltzer said during the day on Monday, things were looking bad and the fact that Flair got through the surgery is a good sign. Meltzer said that Flair is not “out of the water” yet and believes that Flair is currently on kidney dialysis.

Stay tuned for further updates.

