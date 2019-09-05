New Details Regarding The Return Of The AEW Title

Tallahassee.com interviewed 41-year-old Frank Price, a Florida State University employee who discovered the AEW World title in a velvet bag in the middle of a turn lane on Sunday evening. When Price and his wife opened the bag, they did a Google search since they weren’t familiar with wrestling.

“At that time there was nothing in the news about anything being lost or stolen. So we thought it was just a replica or a costume or something like that.”

“I was joking that there would be investigators following me around. I figure the best approach is to just tell the truth and have fun with the whole thing.”

Price ended up putting the item on Craigslist but then turned in the title once he found out it had been stolen.

“I found a pro wrestling championship belt on hwy 20 Sunday afternoon,” the ad said. “Contact me with details and you can come get it.”