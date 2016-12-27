New Emma RAW Vignette, Dolph Ziggler On Tonight’s SmackDown Main Event, WWE – ESPN Guest

Published On 12/27/2016 | By Marc Middleton | News

– Below is the latest promo for Emma’s return to RAW as Emmalina:

– Chris Jericho will be Jonathan Coachman’s guest for Wednesday’s “Off The Top Rope” segment on ESPN SportsCenter.

– Dolph Ziggler tweeted the following as he prepares to face Baron Corbin and WWE Champion AJ Styles in the Triple Threat main event of this week’s SmackDown:

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author