New England Patriots Receiving Custom WWE Title, New “Legends With JBL” This Week, The Bella Twins

– The Bella Twins discuss their new Birdiebee brand for women in this new video:

– A new episode of “Legends with JBL” will premiere on the WWE Network tomorrow at 3pm EST. His guest will be WWE Hall of Famer Stan Hansen. Below is the synopsis:

“WWE Hall of Famer, Stan Hansen discusses everything from breaking Bruno Sammartino’s neck, to his rivalry with Andre the Giant!”

– As seen below, Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title to the New England Patriots for winning last night’s NFL Super Bowl 51: