– WWE will be airing a new episode of Table For 3 on the WWE Network this Monday night, immediately after WWE RAW goes off-air on the USA Network.

The episode will feature Jeff Jarrett, Road Dogg, and Elias, as well as a performance of “With My Baby Tonight” from all three men.

– WWE’s YouTube channel has released the latest Top 10 video that looks at brutal barricade attacks, which you can watch here.