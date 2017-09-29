Dolph Ziggler On Internet Fans, New Eva Marie Video, Natalya – Boston Red Sox Note

– Above is the first video from former WWE Superstar Eva Marie in several months, featuring YouTube star Nicol Concilio.
– Dolph Ziggler celebrated National Poetry Day on Thursday with this tweet taking a shot at internet fans:
#NationalPoetryDay
more than once, me "showing up" nostalgia, that's a given…
haven't seen marks this internet-sad, since ghostbusters were women
pic.twitter.com/nu0NtkbC6f
— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) September 28, 2017
– As seen below, SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya is headed to make a “pretty cool” appearance with MLB’s Boston Red Sox tonight as they face the Houston Astros:
Gonna do something pretty cool with the #BostonRedSox tonight!!! Can't wait to share….. ⚾️❤️🙌 pic.twitter.com/3yNrAvWo1k
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) September 29, 2017