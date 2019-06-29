New Faction Formed In WWE

On this week’s edition of WWE Main Event, a new faction was formed with EC3, Bobby Roode, and Cesaro. The group was referred to by Renee Young as the “The Mainevent Muscle Men.”
The commentary stated that in one of my therapy sessions with @ReneeYoungWWE, I had a lucid dream that I formed a trio with Mr. Roode and Mr. Cesaro and in that dream we were dubbed “The Mainevent Muscle Men.”
By no means was that an official handle. But dreams come true. https://t.co/aexAfVS7T2
— ecIII (@therealec3) June 28, 2019