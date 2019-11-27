New Female Character Appearing On Firefly Funhouse?

Erica Gimbel, a wardrobe stylist and designer who works for WWE, posted a video of a drawing with the phrase “let her in.” There has been talk about a new character debuting on this coming Friday’s edition of the Firefly Funhouse.
