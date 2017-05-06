New Feud For Dean Ambrose Revealed? (Video), SmackDown Main Event Teaser, WWE Main Event

– Above is a promo for this week’s WWE SmackDown from Rochester, NY with WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title main event.

– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Wilkes-Barre, PA for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Lince Dorado vs. Drew Gulak

* Bo Dallas vs. Curt Hawkins

– It looks like Elias Samson’s first main roster feud may be with Dean Ambrose. Tonight’s RAW saw Ambrose attack Samson before their match and toss him over the barrier into the crowd. Ambrose then cut a promo on new WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and his rematch. After an exchange with Miz via the big screen, Ambrose was attacked from behind by Samson and laid out with the swinging neckbreaker. Ambrose was later told by RAW General Manager Kurt Angle that he will soon get his rematch from Extreme Rules. Below is video from the segment with Ambrose and Samson: