New Fitness Series From The Bella Twins (Video), Sasha Banks Training Video From WWE PC, WWE Stock
Published On 02/22/2017 | News
– The Bella Twins have teamed up with their best friends Katy Heckmann and Shawna Allan from @PeaceLoveStyleBlog to launch a new “BellaFit” series on the Bellas’ YouTube channel. Below is an intro to the series:
– WWE stock was down 2.79% today, closing at $21.64 per share. Today’s high was $22.30 and the low was $21.63.
– WWE posted this video of Sasha Banks recently training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:
Want to work out like a BOSS? Here's what @SashaBanksWWE does on her average visit to the @WWEPerformCtr! pic.twitter.com/FTdzg4Z393
— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2017