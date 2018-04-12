New Hardy Boyz DVD To Feature Footage From Impact Wrestling

WWE will be releasing a new Hardy Boyz DVD later this year and it will be titled, “Twist of Fate: The Best of the Hardy Boyz.” It’s expected to have a match compilation format with new interviews.
The Twitter account @WWEHomeVideoUK announced that the upcoming DVD release will include footage from their run in Impact Wrestling.
We can exclusively reveal that WWE has worked with Impact Wrestling on Twist of Fate: Best of the Hardy Boyz. For the first time ever, a WWE DVD release will feature footage from Impact, as part of a candid look at the "Broken Universe"! Out on DVD 30th April! pic.twitter.com/ol3zxoNT0y
— WWE Home Video UK (@WWEHomeVideoUK) April 11, 2018