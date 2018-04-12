New Hardy Boyz DVD To Feature Footage From Impact Wrestling

By
Andrew Ravens
-

WWE will be releasing a new Hardy Boyz DVD later this year and it will be titled, “Twist of Fate: The Best of the Hardy Boyz.” It’s expected to have a match compilation format with new interviews.

The Twitter account @WWEHomeVideoUK announced that the upcoming DVD release will include footage from their run in Impact Wrestling.

