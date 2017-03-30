New Impact Tag Team Champions Crowned Tonight (Video)

Ortiz and Santana of The Latin American Xchange defeated Reno Scum, The Decay and Laredo Kid & Garza Jr. on tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode to become the new Impact Tag Team Champions.

This is the first title run for this new version of LAX, which also includes Homicide, Diamanté and manager Konnan. The titles were vacant going into tonight’s match as The Hardys chose not to re-sign with the company while they were champions. The titles were officially vacated at the March 3rd Impact tapings as the company began their latest reboot.

Below are photos from tonight’s match and video can be seen above.

Does #LAX have what it takes to be #TagTeamChampions? RT if you think they'll get the win tonight#MakeImpactGreat pic.twitter.com/LujxrlgpKa — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 31, 2017

THIS MATCH IS CRAZY!! Stay tuned for more #TagTeam action after the break#MakeImpactGreat pic.twitter.com/Z5eOytKZxF — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 31, 2017