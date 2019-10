Joey Ryan made his return to Impact Wrestling at tonight’s Bound For Glory PPV. SoCalUncensored.com reported that Ryan has signed a multi-year deal with the promotion and Ryan commented on the report:

It made the most sense. @IMPACTWRESTLING has been the most consistent wrestling program on TV for the past 2 years, I get to keep all of my indie dates and best of all, they let me be me. https://t.co/giuGvN8Qwt

— Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) October 21, 2019