New Intercontinental Champion Crowned At WWE Extreme Rules

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Finn Balor on tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff to become the new Intercontinental Champion.
Nakamura won the title in a short match. After Balor missed the Coup de Grace, Nakamura hit Balor with the Kinshasa to the back of the head and then hit him with a traditional one to score the win.
This is Nakamura’s first reign with the Intercontinental Championship. Balor won the title at WrestleMania 35 by defeating Bobby Lashley.
