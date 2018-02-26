New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the lineup for the 2018 New Japan Cup tournament, which will set up a title match for Sakura Genesis in April.
The tournament is slated to begin at Korakuen Hall on March 9th and conclude in Niigata on March 21st. Here’s the schedule for it:
March 9th — Elgin vs. Ishii, Robinson vs. Takahashi
March 10th — Tanahashi vs. Taichi, Fale vs. Archer
March 11th — Naito vs. Sabre Jr., YOSHI-HASHI vs. Ibushi
March 12th — Chuck Taylor vs. SANADA, Yano vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
March 14th — Two quarterfinal matches
March 15th — Two quarterfinal matches
March 16th — First semifinal
March 18th — Second semifinal
March 21st — Finals
New Japan Pro Wrestling Announces Bracket For 2018 New Japan Cup
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the lineup for the 2018 New Japan Cup tournament, which will set up a title match for Sakura Genesis in April.