New Japan Pro Wrestling Announces Bracket For 2018 New Japan Cup

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the lineup for the 2018 New Japan Cup tournament, which will set up a title match for Sakura Genesis in April.



The tournament is slated to begin at Korakuen Hall on March 9th and conclude in Niigata on March 21st. Here’s the schedule for it:



March 9th — Elgin vs. Ishii, Robinson vs. Takahashi

March 10th — Tanahashi vs. Taichi, Fale vs. Archer

March 11th — Naito vs. Sabre Jr., YOSHI-HASHI vs. Ibushi

March 12th — Chuck Taylor vs. SANADA, Yano vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

March 14th — Two quarterfinal matches

March 15th — Two quarterfinal matches

March 16th — First semifinal

March 18th — Second semifinal

March 21st — Finals