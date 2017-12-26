New Japan Pro Wrestling Launching Video Game Next Year?

New Japan Pro Wrestling have announced that there will be an announcement regarding a video game coming on January 3rd, 2018 at their sold out Fan Festa event, the night before the Wrestle Kingdom 12 pay-per-view.
The announcement is set for 12:15pm local time, with the full schedule for the Fan Festa below, which includes 3 matches.
11:00 AM – Site opens for NJPW Fan Club members (Only the outside area is available)
11:30 – Site open for general attendees
12:05 PM – Traditional breaking of the New Year’s mochi, with Togi Makabe, KUSHIDA and Jurina Matsui (SKE48)
12:15 – NJPW video game announcement
1:00 – Wrestle Kingdom 12 Open Press Conference (part 1)
2:45 – Special talk show with WK12 Official Ambassador, Jurina Matsui
4:00 – Wrestle Kingdom 12 Open Press Conference (part 2)
5:00 – Three live matches