New Japan Pro Wrestling Launching Video Game Next Year?

New Japan Pro Wrestling have announced that there will be an announcement regarding a video game coming on January 3rd, 2018 at their sold out Fan Festa event, the night before the Wrestle Kingdom 12 pay-per-view.

The announcement is set for 12:15pm local time, with the full schedule for the Fan Festa below, which includes 3 matches.

11:00 AM – Site opens for NJPW Fan Club members (Only the outside area is available)

11:30 – Site open for general attendees

12:05 PM – Traditional breaking of the New Year’s mochi, with Togi Makabe, KUSHIDA and Jurina Matsui (SKE48)

12:15 – NJPW video game announcement

1:00 – Wrestle Kingdom 12 Open Press Conference (part 1)

2:45 – Special talk show with WK12 Official Ambassador, Jurina Matsui

4:00 – Wrestle Kingdom 12 Open Press Conference (part 2)

5:00 – Three live matches