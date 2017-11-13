New John Cena Gym Clip, Baron Corbin On The Miz (Video), SmackDown Social

– Above is video of WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin cutting a promo on WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in Germany this past week. Corbin says he doesn’t blame Miz if he’s scared, and goes on to say Maryse misses him but she will see him soon as he turns Miz into the stay-at-home housewife at Survivor Series.

– We’re just now getting these numbers but last Tuesday’s (November 7th) WWE SmackDown ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. SmackDown a total of 383,000 interactions on Facebook and Twitter that night – 262,000 unique interactions on Facebook and 121,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is up from the week before, which had 90,000 interactions on Twitter and 139,000 interactions on Facebook. As noted, Nielsen is no longer releasing the unique author/unique interactions breakdown for each show, they are now releasing just the interactions.

– John Cena tweeted the following gym clip as he prepares to team with Team SmackDown’s Captain Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode to face Team RAW’s Captain Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Jason Jordan, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view on Sunday.