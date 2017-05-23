New Lana SmackDown Video Teaser, Rusev – SmackDown Note, The New Day

– Above is the latest teaser for Lana’s WWE SmackDown arrival. No word yet on when she will finally make her blue brand debut.

– It’s worth noting that WWE did not air a vignette for The New Day on this week’s SmackDown. We noted earlier via PWInsider that at one point there were plans for The New Day to debut this week.

– There was also no mention of Rusev this week. He was set to make his return last week for a response to his demands for a WWE Title shot but WWE has made no mention of his absence. Rusev noted last week that he did not appear due to a Nashville Predators NHL game but he tweeted this teaser earlier this afternoon: