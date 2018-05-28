New Match Added To MLW Fusion TV Tapings Next Month

Major League Wrestling sent out the following:



JOEY JANELA AND MJF’S FEUD HEATS UP WITH JUNE 7TH SHOWDOWN IN ORLANDO AT MLW FUSION TAPING



ORLANDO – Following a ringside altercation earlier this month, Major League Wrestling has signed Joey Janela (with Aria Blake) vs. Maxwell J. Friedman for MLW’s June 7th joining the stacked “5 Main Events in one night” themed card in Orlando. Gilt Nightclub will host Major League Wrestling FUSION for beIN SPORTS June 7th with tickets starting at $15. Tickets are available at http://www.mlwtickets.com now.



Earlier this month, Janela was competing in a match when Friedman, who was sitting in a VIP section on a date, traded words with the “Bad Boy.” Tempers flared and things escalated when Janela ended up flying into Friedman’s lap, spilling Luc Belaire Rose all over the wrestler and his date. In retaliation, moments later Friedman cracked Janela’s skull into the ring post repeatedly before doing further damage in the ring. This resulted in Janela needing staples to the top of his head. June 7th these two men will square off. See it LIVE in person! You can purchase tickets now at MLWTickets.com. Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “VIP Packages” also available. The event will be a Major League Wrestling: FUSION television taping for beIN SPORTS.



Matches signed thus far for MLW’s June 7th card include:



BOUNTY MATCH: Shane Strickland vs. Brody King



TRIPLE THREAT TO CROWN THE WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS: Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Jason Cade & Jimmy Yuta vs. Dirty Blondes (managed by Col. Parker)



BOILER ROOM BRAWL MATCH: Sami Callihan vs. MVP



Jake Hager (managed Colonel Parker) vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor



Rich Swann vs. ACH



“Bad Boy” Joey Janela (with Aria Blake) vs. Maxwell J. Friedman



Fred Yehi vs. Sammy Guevara (presented by Salina de la Renta)



Other talent signed for June 7th thus far include:



Barrington Hughes

Kotto Brazil

Simon Gotch

Mike Parrow (managed by Colonel Robert Parker)

Rhett Giddins



More matches and wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks at MLW.com. Watch Major League Wrestling: FUSION Friday nights at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on beIN SPORTS. Learn more about MLW’s new TV series: http://www.mlw.com/fusion. This event is an all ages event. GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando.



Dress code: There is no dress code for this event. If you stay for the after party at GILT there is a dress code of no hats, shorts or tank tops.



Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT.



