New Match Added To ROH Bound By Honor Event

ROH issued the following:

Jay Lethal is one of the most accomplished stars in the history of Ring of Honor. For over two years, Lethal held either one or both of the ROH World and World Television Championships and is one of the premier professional wrestlers in the world. Lethal is at the top of his game, competing at perhaps his highest level, recently defeating Marty Scurll at Final Battle, Flip Gordon on television, beating Jonathan Gresham at Honor Reigns Supreme, and maintaining a schedule of grueling singles bouts in his quest to capture the ROH World Championship for the second time.



Standing in his way in West Palm Beach is one-third of the current ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions, Scorpio Sky! Sky has had one of the fastest rises of any ROH star, making his debut in Las Vegas in September and being firmly entrenched in championship competition by March. The two meet in this first-time bout when ROH makes its West Palm Beach debut for Bound by Honor – West Palm Beach, an event being streamed LIVE for HonorClub!



JAY LETHAL vs. ONE-THIRD OF THE CURRENT ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS SCORPIO SKY



Jay Lethal looks to pick up victories to fight his way back into ROH World Championship competition but to do so, he faces a man that was one of the best-kept independent secrets for years, Scorpio Sky! Sky brings his High Elevation Training to ROH and has aligned himself with The Addiction to form SoCal Uncensored, a trio who, as of press time, are the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions!



Sky has proved to be the key in six-man tag team action as he helps The Addiction keep the clock going as their contracts tick away in ROH but Sky is an accomplished singles wrestler, as well, and there would be no better win to pick up then to defeat one of the greatest ROH World Champions ever, a competitor still on the rise in his prime, Jay Lethal! Who will pick up the win in this FIRST TIME singles bout? Join us LIVE as Bound By Honor – West Palm Beach streams LIVE for HonorClub to find out!



On Friday, April 27, Ring of Honor makes its debut in West Palm Beach when Bound by Honor – West Palm Beach descends upon the West Palm Beach Convention Center! Fans around the world will be able to join LIVE as this event will be streamed for HonorClub Members! With record-breaking ticket sales around the country, ROH is the hottest ticket in town and there is nothing like seeing the hard-hitting, in-your-face action of ROH LIVE! Join us for the debut of the Best Wrestling on the Planet in West Palm Beach!



ROH BOUND BY HONOR – WEST PALM BEACH

FRIDAY, APRIL 27THBELL TIME @ 07:30 PM EDT

WEST PALM BEACH CONVENTION CENTER

650 OKEECHOBEE BLVD

33401 WEST PALM BEACH , FL



ALREADY SIGNED

“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY vs. PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ

SIGNED TO COMPETE

CURRENT ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE

CURRENT ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION KENNY KING

CURRENT ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE BRISCOES

CURRENT CO-HOLDERS OF THE ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS THE ADDICTION (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS & FRANKIE KAZARIAN)

THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT & NICK JACKSON)

“THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL

ADAM PAGE

THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN, TK O’RYAN, & VINNY MARSEGLIA)

BULLY RAY

SILAS YOUNG & THE BEER CITY BRUISER

THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS

FLIP GORDON

CHEESEBURGER

SHANE TAYLOR

JOSH WOODS

THE DAWGS (RHETT TITUS & WILL FERRARA)

COAST 2 COAST (SHAHEEM ALI & LSG)

PLUS THE WOMEN OF HONOR WILL BE IN ACTION