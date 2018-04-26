New Match Added To ROH Bound By Honor Event

ROH issued the following:

Two of the premier Women of Honor were seemingly on a collision course to face one another in the tournament to crown the first-ever Women of Honor Champion. “The Gatekeeper” Kelly Klein, who to that point had still never had been pinned or submitted, and “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo, who has had visual pinfalls and submissions on Kelly in the past year, both won their first round matches. Kelly defeated Mandy Leon to get to the semifinals when Deonna had to face Mayu Iwatani. Mayu defeated Deonna, ending the possibility of Deonna facing Kelly in the tournament, but that didn’t mean Deonna had stopped longing to get revenge in the ring against Kelly!



At Masters of the Craft, Deonna teamed with Women of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai and Tenille Dashwood to defeat Madison Rayne, Jenny Rose, and Brandi Rhodes and grabbed the microphone following the bout. Deonna, who was the first in the ring to congratulate Sumie when Sumie captured the title, took the mic not to challenge Sumie for the championship but instead to challenge “The Gatekeeper”. The challenge was accepted and the two will meet in West Palm Beach!



For over two years, Kelly Klein was never pinned and never submitted in Women of Honor competition. Her lone blemish came in the finals of the Women of Honor Championship Tournament when Sumie Sakai scored an upset with a quick DDT that planted Kelly. But it doesn’t mean there wasn’t close calls along the way.



Just one year earlier, Deonna and Kelly met for the first time and Deonna had Kelly tapping with referee Paul Turner’s attention turned away. And then, in the rematch, Deonna had Kelly defeated once more until Karen Q, Deonna’s friend turned sworn enemy, interfered and cost Deonna the victory. The second defeat enraged Deonna, who went on to defeat Karen Q. in a No Disqualification bout while picking up wins against Madison Rayne, Britt Baker, and Holidead in the ensuing weeks!



Kelly went on to see her stock rise, as well. Kelly won the Goddess of Stardom Tournament with partner Bea Priestly in her first trip to Japan before going on an extended, dominant run of her own. Kelly entered the tournament to crown the first-ever Women of Honor Champion its favorite, having never been pinned or submitted but ultimately came up short. But instead of starting at the bottom, she and Deonna engage in a battle right at the top!



Two of the top stars in Women of Honor meet in their first singles bouts following the tournament to crown the first-ever Women of Honor Champion and not only will this bout establish a top contender for the Women of Honor Championship but it may also settle a score that has been brewing for almost a year! Who will emerge victorious? Watch Bound By Honor – West Palm Beach LIVE this Friday streaming for HonorClub to find out!



On Friday, April 27, Ring of Honor makes its debut in West Palm Beach when Bound by Honor – West Palm Beach descends upon the West Palm Beach Convention Center! HonorClub members will be able to stream this event LIVE as it is streamed for HonorClub Members! With record-breaking ticket sales around the country, ROH is the hottest ticket in town and there is nothing like seeing the hard-hitting, in-your-face action of ROH LIVE! Join us for the debut of the Best Wrestling on the Planet in West Palm Beach!



ROH BOUND BY HONOR – WEST PALM BEACH

FRIDAY, APRIL 27TH BELL TIME @ 07:30 PM EDT

WEST PALM BEACH CONVENTION CENTER

650 OKEECHOBEE BLVD

33401 WEST PALM BEACH , FL



ALREADY SIGNED



ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK BRISCOE) vs. MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY & CHRIS SABIN)



PROVING GROUND MATCH – NON-TITLE

ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE vs. FLIP GORDON



“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY vs. PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ



“THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL vs. KENNY KING



ADAM PAGE & THE YOUNG BUCKS vs. THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN, TK O’RYAN, & VINNY MARSEGLIA)



JAY LETHAL vs. ONE-THIRD OF THE CURRENT ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS SCORPIO SKY



FOUR CORNER TAG TEAM SURVIVAL

THE DAWGS (RHETT TITUS & WILL FERRARA) vs. COAST 2 COAST (SHAHEEM & LSG) vs. TWO-THIRDS OF THE ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE ADDICTION (FRANKIE KAZARIAN & CHRISTOPHER DANIELS) vs. ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION SILAS YOUNG & BEER CITY BRUISER



“THE VIRTUOSA” DEONNA PURRAZZO vs. “THE GATEKEEPER” KELLY KLEIN



SIGNED TO COMPETE

BULLY RAY

CHEESEBURGER

SHANE TAYLOR

JOSH WOOD