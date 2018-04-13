New Match Added To ROH Masters Of The Craft Event

ROH issued the following:

After one of the craziest ladder matches in Ring of Honor history at Supercard of Honor for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles, the six athletes that competed in that bout look to square off once more! But they are not coming alone!



The Kingdom may have stolen the physical championships, but SoCal Uncensored emerged victorious at Supercard of Honor. Their war with Bullet Club and quest for high-profile matches and championships to keep the clock running on their ROH contracts that end at Final Battle continues in Columbus when they hire Shane Taylor to team with them against the longest-reigning World Six-Man Champions Adam Page and the Young Bucks and Flip Gordon!



FLIP GORDON, ADAM PAGE, & THE YOUNG BUCKS vs. SHANE TAYLOR & ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS SOCAL UNCENSORED (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY)



Battered and bruised, Socal Uncensored, Flip Gordon, and the Young Bucks gave it everything they had in what was one of the most intense and insane ladder matches in Ring of Honor history at Supercard of Honor! But the long history and bad blood between the Young Bucks and the Addiction hasn’t stopped there and SoCal Uncensored knows that they can continue to build leverage over COO Joe Koff if they win championships and high profile matches to extend their ROH lives beyond Final Battle, where their contracts expire.



The trio has recruited and paid Shane Taylor in the past and will look to the hitman for hire once more as the World Six-Man Tag Team Champions team up with Taylor to take on the team they beat for the World Six-Man Championships The Young Bucks and Adam Page and the Young Bucks’ newest potential ally Flip Gordon!



Can the Bucks trust Gordon once more? Gordon has unwittingly become central to the developments within Bullet Club, helping Brandi Rhodes to the back when she inadvertently put through a table at Supercard of Honor! And with the Bucks status within Bullet Club unclear after their seemingly unintentional kick to Kenny Omega, who knows where anyone’s head is at.



And that statement applies to SoCal Uncensored, whose championship victory will always have an asterisk following the interference of The Kingdom on both teams and their theft of the championships afterward! Who will win this eight-man tag? Join us LIVE when Masters of the Craft streams LIVE for all HonorClub members!



ROH MASTERS OF THE CRAFT

STREAMING LIVE FOR HONORCLUB

SUNDAY, APRIL 15TH

BELL TIME @ 07:00 PM EDT

EXPRESS LIVE!

405 NEIL AVENUE

COLUMBUS, OH 43215



ALREADY SIGNED:



MAIN EVENT



DEFY OR DENY

CURRENT ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE vs. “THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL vs. PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ vs. BEER CITY BRUISER



FIRST BLOOD

“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY vs. MATT TAVEN



JAY LETHAL vs. JONATHAN GRESHAM



COAST 2 COAST (SHAHEEM ALI & LSG) vs. THE DAWGS (RHETT TITUS & WILL FERRARA)

