New Match Added To WWE Fastlane Event

On WWE Fastlane Kickoff, Big E & Xavier Woods look to unleash the Power of Positivity on the imposing duo of Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev.

The unlikely alliance of The King of Strong Style & The Bulgarian Brute is a very interesting combination of brutality and cunning. They forged their union in recent months out of the ashes of their respective United States Championship losses. Yet, despite all that they clearly bring to the table, do Nakamura & Rusev have the strength to overcome two-thirds of the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history, especially considering that Big E & Woods are fueled by resentment over their cohort Kofi Kingston being replaced in Sunday’s WWE Title Match?

