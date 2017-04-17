payback

New Match Added To WWE Payback, Updated Card

04/17/2017

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe has been added to the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view from San Jose, California.

Below is the updated Payback card going into tonight’s RAW:

House of Horrors Match for the WWE Title
Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

WWE United States Title Match
Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Austin Aries vs. Neville

RAW Tag Team Title Match
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

