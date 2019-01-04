New Match Announced For First RAW Of 2019, Stipulation Added To Tag Team Title Match

WWE has made two more announcements for the first Raw of 2019.

Elias vs. Baron Corbin is set for Raw, which takes place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. There was an angle on Raw this week where Elias interrupted Corbin as Corbin complained about losing the Fresh Start Battle Royal for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. Elias sang a song about Corbin, they started brawling, and Corbin bailed after Elias got the better of it.

Bobby Roode and Chad Gable will defend the Raw Tag Team Championship against The Revival. To keep the bout from spilling out of the ring, WWE has announced that this contest will now be a Tag Team Lumberjack Match.

Raw will also feature appearances by John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, and Hulk Hogan. Alexa Bliss will host a new talk show segment called “A Moment of Bliss,” with Ronda Rousey appearing as her guest.

WWE announced earlier today that Hogan will appear on Raw to celebrate the life of “Mean” Gene Okerlund following the death of his longtime friend on Wednesday.