New Match Announced For MLW: Zero Hour Event

MATT RIDDLE & JEFF COBB VS. TOM LAWLOR & SETH PETRUZELLI SET FOR MLW: ZERO HOUR ON JANUARY 11TH IN ORLANDO

ORLANDO – January 11th in Orlando it’s going to get as real as it gets as Matt Riddle and Olympian Jeff Cobb team up to face the UFC’s “Filthy” Tom Lawlor and the man who knocked out Kimbo Slice on CBS… Seth Petruzelli.

The match will take place at MLW: Zero Hour at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando on Thursday January 11th. Tickets are on sale now at: http://mlwzerohour.eventbrite.com.

League officials rushed to make the match after Riddle issued the challenge following his December encounter with Lawlor. Lawlor, meanwhile, has formally protested the Riddle-Lawlor match claiming Riddle used an illegal choke to submit him.

In this first time ever encounter, Cobb looks to avenge being blinded by “Filthy” Tom Lawlor during their October MLW. This will be the first time Cobb and Riddle have teamed up in MLW.

Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “Golden Ticket” VIP Packages also available.

Matches signed for MLW: Zero Hour thus far include:

Death Match:

Jimmy Havoc vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland

Super Fight: MVP vs. Low Ki

Presented by Stokely Hathaway and Black Friday Management

Matt Riddle & Jeff Cobb vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & Seth Petruzelli

The following wrestlers are also confirmed for the MLW: Zero Hour event:

Darby Allin

Sammy Guevara managed by Salina de la Renta

MJF

Brody King

Santana Garrett

Jimmy Yuta

Jason Cade

Barrington Hughes

More matches and wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks at MLW.com.

MLW: Zero Hour is an all ages event.

MLW: Zero Hour will be available by January 18th on demand to stream or download with Tony Schiavone and Rich Bocchini calling the action. Learn more about MLW.tv at: http://www.MLW.tv.

GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando.

Dress code: There is no dress code for this event. If you stay for the after party at GILT there is a dress code of no hats, shorts or tank tops.

Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT.

