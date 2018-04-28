New Match Announced For MLW’s Fusion TV Taping

MLW issued the following:

MASSIVE MIAMI SUPER HEAVYWEIGHT BARRINGTON HUGHES SIGNED FOR MATCH AT MAY 3RD MLW FUSION TV TAPING IN ORLANDO



ORLANDO – Super heavyweight Barrington Hughes will rampage once again in Major League Wrestling on May 3rd in Orlando at the MLW Fusion TV tapings, part of the MLW: Intimidation Games event, hosted by Gilt Nightclub. The “Caramel Colossus”, who dominated the competition on last night’s premiere of Major League Wrestling: FUSION, has signed an open contract for the May 3rd TV taping in Orlando. The question is who will challenge the mighty 469-pounder from Miami?



Tickets are on sale now at https://www.MLWTickets.com for Major League Wrestling’s May 3rd FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS. Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “VIP Packages” also available.



Matches signed for May 3rd thus far include:



WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT – WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION SHANE “SWERVE” STRICKLAND VS. PENTAGON JR. (PRESENTED BY SALINA DE LA RENTA)



ACH VS. REY FENIX (PRESENTED BY SALINA DE LA RENTA)



JEFF COBB VS. JAKE HAGER (MANAGED BY COL. PARKER)