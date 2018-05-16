New Match Announced For MLW’s Fusion TV Taping

Major League Wrestling sent out the following:



WORLD TAG TEAM TITLES TO BE DECIDED AT MLW’S JUNE 7TH FUSION TV TAPING IN ORLANDO



ORLANDO – History will be made on June 7th at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando as Major League Wrestling crowns its World Tag Team Champions. League officials confirmed that there will be a triple threat elimination title match to determine the next tag team champions featuring: Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Jason Cade & Jimmy Yuta vs. the Dirty Blondes (managed by Colonel Robert Parker).



You can purchase tickets now at MLWTickets.com. Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “VIP Packages” also available. The event will be a Major League Wrestling: FUSION television taping for beIN SPORTS.



Talent signed for June 7th thus far include:



– World Heavyweight Champion Shane “Swerve” Strickland



– Pentagon Jr. (presented by Salina de la Renta)



– Rey Fenix (presented by Salina de la Renta)



– Barrington Hughes



– Sami Callihan



– MVP



– “Filthy” Tom Lawlor



– Kotto Brazil



– Rich Swann



– Simon Gotch



– Jake Hager (managed by Colonel Robert Parker)



– Jason Cade & Jimmy Yuta



– “Bad Boy” Joey Janela (with Aria Blake)



– Maxwell J. Friedman



– Mike Parrow (managed by Colonel Robert Parker)



– Rhett Giddins



– Dirty Blondes (managed by Colonel Robert Parker)



More matches and wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks at MLW.com. Watch Major League Wrestling: FUSION Friday nights at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on beIN SPORTS. Learn more about MLW’s new TV series: http://www.mlw.com/fusion. This event is an all ages event. GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando.



Dress code: There is no dress code for this event. If you stay for the after party at GILT there is a dress code of no hats, shorts or tank tops.



Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT.



