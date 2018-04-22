New Match Announced For MLW’s Next TV Taping

The following was sent to us:

REY FENIX VS ACH IN AERIAL ENCOUNTER SIGNED FOR MAY 3RD MLW FUSION TV TAPING IN ORLANDO





ORLANDO – What happens when two elite aerial combatants clash? On May 3rd in Orlando fans will find out as Major League Wrestling has signed Rey Fenix vs. ACH. The two will square off at the MLW Fusion TV tapings, which are a part of the MLW: Intimidation Games event hosted by Gilt Nightclub.



With matchmakers assembling the first-ever MLW Top 10 Rankings, both grapplers look to impress with a big win on May 3rd. Tickets are on sale now at: http://www.MLWtickets.com



Stunning crowds since his arrival earlier this year, ACH is known for his dynamic combination of spectacular high flying and explosive power. In the other corner, Rey Fenix enters the match as one of Mexico’s top ranked luchadores, employing a high-octane aerial offense.



Representing Salina de la Renta’s Promociones Dorado camp, Fenix is eager to get a win after the heartbreaking loss earliest this month to his own brother Pentagon Jr. Meanwhile, ACH looks to achieve a high ranking in the Top 10 so he can qualify to challenge the new World Heavyweight Champion. Who will prevail? Find out May 3rd!



Tickets are on sale now at https://www.MLWTickets.com for Major League Wrestling’s May 3rd FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.



Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “VIP Packages” also available.



You can purchase tickets now at MLWTickets.com.



Matches signed for May 3rd:



WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT



WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION



SHANE “SWERVE” STRICKLAND



VS.



PENTAGON JR.



(PRESENTED BY SALINA DE LA RENTA)



ACH VS. REY FENIX (PRESENTED BY SALINA DE LA RENTA)



Talent signed for May 3rd thus far include:



JAKE HAGER (MANAGED BY COL. PARKER)



MVP



“FILTHY” TOM LAWLOR



BARRINGTON HUGHES



MAXWELL J. FRIEDMAN



THE DIRTY BLONDES



PLUS MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON!