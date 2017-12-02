New Match Announced For ROH Final Battle

ROH issued the following:

Ring of Honor’s seminal event, FINAL BATTLE, emanates from the Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom on Friday December 15 at 9 PM EST! Fans around the world will be watching on Pay Per View, on the Fite.TV app, on ROHWrestling.com, and on Playstation Network as wrestling’s top stars clash with scores to be settled and championships to be decided.



This year’s Final Battle is the 16th in ROH history and will be the best, ever! The Kingdom’s Matt Taven has had one of the best years of his career, quarterbacking a duo of young stars in “The Best Around” TK O’Ryan and “INKSANITY” Vinny Marseglia to the top of Tag Team and Six-Man Tag Team competition to the biggest heights of their careers while having one of the biggest of his own. But Taven believes a far-reaching “Kingdom Conspiracy” is preventing him from winning the one championship missing in his pursuit to be the first Grand Slam Champion. At Final Battle, he can prove his worth in the ring against one of the world’s top stars!



SPECIAL ATTRACTION MATCH

MATT TAVEN vs. “THE AERIAL ASSASSIN” WILL OSPREAY



2017 has been a huge year for Matt Taven. The man who is referred to as the Tom Brady of The Kingdom entered the year one-third of the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Champions, won the Honor Royal at Manhattan Mayhem, vanquished an old foes in former three-time ROH World Champion Adam Cole and Jay Lethal in the first round of the Soaring Eagle Cup, while defeating legends like Ultimo Guerrero and white-hot rising stars like “Switchblade” Jay White.



At ROH Elite, Taven defeated Flip Gordon showing extreme discipline in keeping Gordon out of the sky and on the mat. He’ll need to use the same discipline when he competes with perhaps the highest flyer who combines a tantalizing potential and a robust resume of present success in “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay!



Taven and Ospreay have a lot in common – both men won the ROH World Television Championship in their very first match as contracted Ring of Honor talents. Both men entered ROH well beyond their years, well ahead of the average developmental curve of a professional wrestler.



For Ospreay, Taven is one of the hottest stars in ROH coming off a series a huge wins and presents an opportunity for Ospreay to build off his show-stealing victory over Flip Gordon at Global Wars – Chicago. For Taven, Ospreay is an international phenom whose name could be added to the litany of stars Taven has defeated in 2017, making him unavoidable in the ROH World Title picture for 2018! Who will win this special attraction singles bout? Join us on PPV to find out!



Every year, Final Battle is the biggest event on the Ring of Honor calendar! Following the fastest sellout in Final Battle history, the only way you can see Final Battle LIVE is by joining ROH on Pay Per View, available on all major Pay Per View providers, ROHWrestling.com, Fite.TV, and Playstation Network on Friday December 15 at 9 PM EST!



ROH FINAL BATTLE 2017

Local Time: Friday, Dec 15, 2017 09:00pm EST

The Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom

311 W 34th Street

New York, New York 10001



ALREADY SIGNED



MAIN EVENT

ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD CHAMPION “THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY (IF CHAMPION) vs. DALTON CASTLE



DREAM MATCH, NON-TITLE

IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION “THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL vs. JAY LETHAL



ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY & CHRIS SABIN) vs. BEST FRIENDS (BERETTA & CHUCKIE T.)



ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPIONSHIP FOUR CORNERS ELIMINATION MATCH

SHANE TAYLOR vs. SILAS YOUNG vs. PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ vs. ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION KENNY KING



ROH WORLD SIX MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

ROH WORLD SIX MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS ADAM PAGE & THE YOUNG BUCKS vs. FLIP GORDON, DRAGON LEE, & TITAN



SPECIAL ATTRACTION MATCH

MATT TAVEN vs. “THE AERIAL ASSASSIN” WILL OSPREAY