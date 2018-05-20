New Match Announced For ROH United Honor: London

ROH issued the following:

Two top stars from both Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling meet in a Four Corner Survival Match that could have championship implications that vaults this match’s winner into top title contention!



FOUR CORNER SURVIVAL MATCH, NON-TITLE



HIROSHI TANAHASHI vs. ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION SILAS YOUNG vs. PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ vs. CO-HOLDER OF IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP SANADA



Four of the top stars in Ring of Honor and New Japan meet in a Four Corner Survival Match with championship implications! ROH World Television Champion Silas Young heads to London with an opportunity to pick up another huge victory in a year full of them when he takes on seven-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi, one-half of the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions SANADA, and Punishment Martinez!



Martinez pinned Young en route to winning the 2017 Survival of the Fittest Tournament but otherwise, this match is the first time many of these stars will be in the same ring! With two men holding gold as of press time and Tanahashi holding the record for most reigns with New Japan’s top championship, Martinez enters the match with a chip on his shoulder and something to prove!



The same may also be said about SANADA who enters as one-half of the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions with EVIL but has the opportunity to pick up a potentially career-defining singles win in London! Who will win this battle among these four top stars? Join us in London as Honor Untied – London broadcasts LIVE for HonorClub to find out!



HONOR UNITED – LONDON

MAY 26TH, 2018 – 6 PM LOCAL BELL TIME

CRYSTAL PALACE SPORTS CENTRE

LEDRINGTON RD.

LONDON



MAIN EVENT



ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN, VINNY MARSEGLIA, & TK O’RYAN) vs. SOCAL UNCENSORED (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY) vs. BULLET CLUB (ADAM PAGE & THE YOUNG BUCKS)



SIGNED TO APPEAR:



WOMEN OF HONOR CHAMPION SUMIE SAKAI

ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS JAY & MARK BRISCOE

CO-HOLDER OF IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP EVIL

“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY

JAY LETHAL

TORU YANO

KENNY KING

SHANE TAYLOR

BULLY RAY

“THE GATEKEEPER” KELLY KLEIN

TENILLE DASHWOOD