New Match Announced For ROH War Of The Worlds: Lowell Event

ROH issued the following:

The Young Bucks are one of the most popular tag teams in the world but have found themselves engulfed in issues outside of the ring involving Bullet Club. Their double superkicks delivered to Kenny Omega at Supercard of Honor seemed to be intended for Cody and the duo expressed immediate regret.



Following the finale of their popular web series, Being The Elite, the usually unflappable Young Bucks’ self-assurance has seemed to wane. The Bucks may have eased some of the internal Bullet Club anxiety when they teamed with Adam Page and Flip Gordon to defeat Shane Taylor and SoCal Uncensored at Masters of the Craft.



Their eyes now firmly focused on their fourth ROH World Tag Team Championships, Matt and Nick Jackson head into the War of the Worlds Tour looking to pick up tag team victories. And in Lowell, they will take on a pair of former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champions from Los Ingobernables de Japon!



THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT & NICK JACKSON) vs. LOS INGOBERNABLES DE JAPON (BUSHI & HIROMU TAKAHASHI)



Two former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champions BUSHI and Hiromu Takahashi team up for the first time in Ring of Honor in 2-on-2 tag team action to take on three-time ROH World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks!



BUSHI and Hiromu Takahashi teamed during the Honor Rising Tour and defeated Flip Gordon and Ryusuke Taguchi and have gone on to pick up 2-on-2 victories in Japan since! Each wrestler has won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship and the continuity found by this team makes them favorites to some day soon compete for tag team gold!



Opposing them are the high-flying Young Bucks! The Bucks will look to put the uncertainty surrounding Bullet Club behind them as they look to defeat BUSHI and Takahashi in a first-time tag team match!



The Bullet Club and LIJ battle continues in Lowell! Who will emerge victorious? Join us to find out!



This tag team bout will air LIVE as War of the Worlds – Lowell will be broadcast LIVE for HonorClub members! Join us LIVE, either in person, or for all HonorClub members to find out!



The War of the Worlds Tour returns this Spring with action from top to bottom featuring all of your favorite Ring of Honor and New Japan stars! Dream matches, feuds, and championships will all be decided as the Lowell, Toronto, and Royal Oak stops will be aired LIVE for HonorClub with Chicago taking place as an international television taping! Limited tickets remain for Lowell and Chicago, but you do not want to waste any more time! These events WILL sell out – get your tickets now!



WAR OF THE WORLDS – LOWELL, LIVE FOR ALL HONORCLUB MEMBERS

WEDNESDAY, MAY 09TH

BELL TIME @ 07:30 PM EDT

LOWELL MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM

50 EAST MERRIMACK STREET

LOWELL, MA 01852



MAIN EVENT

RING OF HONOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

RING OF HONOR WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE W/THE BOYS vs. HISTORIC WELTERWEIGHT

CHAMPION MATT TAVEN W/THE KINGDOM



SIGNED TO APPEAR:

ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION “PRO WRESTLING’S LAST REAL MAN” SILAS YOUNG

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS SOCAL UNCENSORED (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, FRANKIE

KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY)

IWGP UNITED STATES CHAMPION “SWITCHBLADE” JAY WHITE

“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY

“THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL

ADAM PAGE

ROCKY ROMERO & ROPPONGI 3K

TETSUYA NAITO

SANADA

EVIL

THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK)

THE KINGDOM (TK O’RYAN & VINNY MARSEGLIA)

FLIP GORDON

JAY LETHAL

CHUCKIE T.

BULLY RAY

CHEESEBURGER

COAST 2 COAST (SHAHEEM ALI & LSG)

BEER CITY BRUISER & BRIAN MILONAS