New Match Announced For ROH War Of The Worlds: Royal Oak Event

Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Naito and BUSHI have excelled as partners across all levels of tag team wrestling, whether it is 2-on-2, six-man, eight-man, or even ten-man tags as members of Los Ingobernables de Japon! Across all tag team action in 2018 in New Japan, in matches where Naito and BUSHI are on the same team, they are an astounding 26-10.



In Royal Oak, the duo gets their second-ever shot at the ROH World Tag Team Championships!



The Main Event is set for War of the Worlds – Royal Oak when BUSHI and Naito, representing Los Ingobernables de Japon, take on the ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes LIVE for HonorClub!



The Briscoes are the nine-time ROH World Tag Team Champions and they are once again dominating the tag team scene coming off a huge victory over The Motor City Machine Guns at Bound By Honor. But how will they match up against a team comprised of the former IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champions in Naito and BUSHI?



Last year’s War of the Worlds Tour marked the first time these four men were in the ring with one another when LIJ defeated Dalton Castle, Bully Ray, and the Briscoes on ROH Television. But this year, the Briscoes are meaner, nastier, and out to protect “their property”, the tag team gold.



On the opposite end, Naito and BUSHI are two of the very best wrestlers in the world in their respective weight classes and have excelled in all forms of tag team matches on grueling New Japan tours. Do they have what it takes to beat the best team in ROH history? Find out LIVE as War of the Worlds – Royal Oak will be broadcast LIVE for HonorClub members! Join us LIVE, either in person, or for all HonorClub members!



WAR OF THE WORLDS – ROYAL OAK, LIVE FOR ALL HONORCLUB MEMBERS

SATURDAY, MAY 12TH

BELL TIME @ 07:00 PM EDT



ROYAL OAK MUSIC THEATRE

318 WEST 4TH STREET

48067 ROYAL OAK

UNITED STATES



MAIN EVENT

RING OF HONOR WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK) (IF CHAMPIONS) vs. LOS INGOBERNABLES DE JAPON (BUSHI & NAITO)



FOUR CORNER SURVIVAL (FOR THE ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP IF MATT TAVEN BECOMES CHAMPION IN LOWELL)

KENNY KING vs. MARTY SCURLL vs. MATT TAVEN vs. JAY LETHAL

PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ vs. ADAM PAGE



“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY vs. HIROMU TAKAHASHI



TRIPLE THREAT

MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY & CHRIS SABIN) vs. ROPPONGI 3K (SHO & YOH) vs. THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT & NICK JACKSON)

NON-TITLE

FLIP GORDON, CHEESEBURGER, & JUSHIN “THUNDER” LIGER vs. ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS SOCAL UNCENSORED (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY)



SHANE TAYLOR vs. CO-HOLDER OF THE IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP EVIL



ALSO SIGNED TO APPEAR:



ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE

CO-HOLDER OF THE IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP SANADA

WOMEN OF HONOR