New Match Announced For Tonight’s Impact Redemption PPV Event

A new match has been added to tonight’s Impact Wrestling Redemption PPV. The promotion sent out the following:

It is Fire vs. Ice tonight as “the Girl on Fire” Kiera Hogan will clash with “Lucha Royalty” the ice queen herself Taya Valkyrie in a match just made for Redemption tonight!

What will happen when Taya and Kiera step into the ring with each other tonight with all the eyes of the world watching? This is a chance for both Taya and Kiera to prove themselves worthy of a Knockouts Championship in the near future.

Taya has been busy mixing it up with Rosemary as of late and the “Demon’s Dance” went to the Demon Assassin, but a victory on Pay Per View tonight could change things for Taya.

As for Kiera Hogan, she keeps getting opportunities like this and she will not want to let them slip through her grasp. This would be a marque, signature victory for the Girl on Fire.

Will it be a hot night in Orlando or will Taya cool the flames of Kiera Hogan? Redemption is just hours away LIVE tonight on Pay Per View or you can order Redemption right here on IMPACTWrestling.Com now! Don’t miss out on this incredible event!