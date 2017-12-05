New Match Announced For WWE Clash Of Champions PPV

WWE has announced that Randy Orton and a partner of his choosing will face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at the Clash Of Champions PPV. Shinsuke Nakamura has been rumored to team up with the former WWE Champion at the upcoming event.

The Clash Of Champions pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, December 17th, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts at the TD Garden and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive SmackDown Live brand event. Here is the updated card:

— WWE Title Match: AJ Styles © vs. Jinder Mahal

— WWE United States Title Triple Threat Match: Baron Corbin © vs. Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

— WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair © vs. Natalya

— WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Three Way Match: The Usos © vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin vs. The New Day

— Tag Team Match: Randy Orton & TBA vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn