New Match Announced For WWE Live Event At MSG, Updated Lineup

WWE will be returning to Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 16th for a live event. The sports entertainment company has recently updated the lineup for the show.



Here is the promotional material:



WWE RETURNS TO THE WORLD’S MOST FAMOUS ARENA JUST WEEKS BEFORE WRESTLEMANIA!



– FIRST TIME EVER AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN –

BROCK LESNAR VS. BRAUN STROWMAN VS. KANE

– TRIPLE THREAT MATCH FOR THE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP –



ROMAN REIGNS, SETH ROLLINS & FINN BALOR

VS. THE MIZ & THE MIZTOURAGE

– 6 MAN TAG TEAM MATCH –



JOHN CENA & NIKKI BELLA VS. ELIAS & BAYLEY

– MIXED TAG TEAM MATCH –



WWE CHAMPION AJ STYLES & 2018 ROYAL RUMBLE WINNER SHINSUKE NAKAMURA VS. KEVIN OWENS & SAMI ZAYN

– SMACKDOWN LIVE SPECIAL ATTRACTION MATCH –



THE NEW DAY VS. THE BAR VS. TITUS O’NEIL & APOLLO

– TRIPLE THREAT MATCH FOR THE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP –



PLUS MORE OF YOUR FAVORITE WWE SUPERSTARS INCLUDING:

MATT HARDY

BRAY WYATT

ALEXA BLISS

SASHA BANKS

ASUKA