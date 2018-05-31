New Match Announced For WWE NXT TakeOver: Chicago II

WWE issued the following:

The exhilarating game of one-upmanship between Ricochet and Velveteen Dream will be settled when The One and Only and NXT’s most notorious provocateur try to outdo each other under the bright lights of TakeOver: Chicago.

The NXT Universe has watched in amazement as Ricochet and Dream — two of NXT’s most dynamic and athletic Superstars — have gone tit-for-tat in recent weeks. The conflict began when each man sought to make a case for why he deserves to be in contention for the NXT Title. Though a freight train named Lars Sullivan derailed those hopes in the near term, Ricochet and Dream remain at odds.

Known for performing almost supernatural feats inside the ring, Ricochet proudly claims to “make this look good” when referring to his own incomparable high-flying style. Dream, perhaps taking offense at all the attention paid to the acclaimed NXT newcomer, says that he can do anything that Ricochet can do, only better.

Regardless of who comes out on top, the showdown between Ricochet and Velveteen Dream promises to be a can’t-miss match. See which Superstar takes the spotlight and steals the show when they collide at NXT TakeOver: Chicago, which streams live Saturday, June 16, at 8 ET/5 PT, exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network!