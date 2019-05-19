New Match Announced For WWE Super Showdown

WWE announced the following:

In what is sure to be a massive collision, “The Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman will go one-on-one against “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley at WWE Super ShowDown.

The two explosive Superstars each boast their own unique form of ruthless aggression that could cause an international incident of pain and destruction when all is said and done. Can the ring possibly contain them? Find out at WWE Super ShowDown.

The Saudi General Sports Authority will host WWE Super ShowDown when it comes to the WWE Universe from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Tune in to WWE Super ShowDown, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. Regional broadcast information forthcoming.