New Match Booked For MLW Event Next Month

MLW issued the following:



SAMI CALLIHAN RETURNS TO MLW FOR GRUDGE MATCH AGAINST DARBY ALLIN ON FEBRUARY 8TH IN ORLANDO

ORLANDO – After being attacked 4 months ago in a parking lot, “Worldwide Desperado” Sami Callihan will return to Major League Wrestling on February 8th in Orlando to face his attacker Darby Allin in a grudge match at Gilt Nightclub at MLW: Road to the World Championship.



Tickets are on sale now at: https://mlwroad.eventbrite.com.



Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “Golden Ticket” VIP Packages also available.



Matches signed for February 8th thus far include:



World Championship Tournament [Opening Round]:



MVP vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor



Matt Riddle vs. Jeff Cobb



Shane “Swerve” Strickland vs. Brody King



Jimmy Havoc vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman



Non-Tournament Bouts:



Grudge Match:



Sami Callihan vs. Darby Allin



Chelsea Green vs. Priscilla Kelly



The winners of the February 8th opening round will move on to compete in the semi-finals on March 8th with the next World Champion crowned on April 12th at the World Championship Finals.



Should one of the competitors be forced to withdraw, alternates will be activated. The alternates will only be revealed if activated.



Buy your tickets now to see the first round of the World Championship tournament on February 8th in Orlando.



Tickets can be purchased at http://www.MLWTickets.com.



Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “Golden Ticket” VIP Packages also available.



The following are also confirmed for MLW’s February 8th event:



•Low Ki presented by Stokely Hathaway



•Seth Petruzelli



•Salina de la Renta



•Jimmy Yuta



•Jason Cade



•Barrington Hughes



•Mike Parrow



•Saieve Al Sabbah



•Vandal Ortagun



More matches and wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks at MLW.com.