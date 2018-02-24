New Match Booked For MLW’s March 8 Event

MLW issued the following:



BLOCKBUSTER BRAWL SIGNED FOR MLW MARCH 8 CARD: BRODY KING VS. SAMI CALLIHAN



ORLANDO – Two of the sport’s most dangerous and unpredictable brawlers will clash at Gilt Nightclub as Sami Callihan vs. Brody King has been signed for MLW: Spring Break ’18 on March 8th in Orlando.



“We’ve had some wild brawlers in MLW but these two are on a different level of crazy. You have two savages that are known for causing chaos and now they will finally rumble one on one. This is a fight you won’t forget and can’t predict,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer



Matches signed for March 8th thus far include:



World Heavyweight Championship Semi-Finals: Matt Riddle vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor



World Heavyweight Championship Semi-Finals: Jimmy Havoc vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland



Fans Bring The Weapons Match: “Bad Boy” Joey Janela vs. Darby Allin



Unsanctioned Match: MVP vs. Low Ki (with Stokely Hathaway)



Sami Callihan vs. Brody King



More matches and wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks at MLW.com.



Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of VIP Packages also available at MLWTickets.com.



MLW Spring Break ’18 is an all ages event.



GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando.



Dress code: There is no dress code for this event. If you stay for the after party at GILT there is a dress code of no hats, shorts or tank tops.



Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT.



