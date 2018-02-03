New Match Booked For ROH Honor Reigns Supreme Event

ROH sent out the following:

The Best Wrestling on the Planet returns to Concord, NC on Friday February 9 for HONOR REIGNS SUPREME! All of your favorite Ring of Honor stars will do battle just outside the Queen City during a night of unforgettable action!



Concord has always supported ROH and this event is no exception! Tickets are already moving fast but some great seats are still available – do not get locked out!



Ring of Honor fans were shocked in Philadelphia when Chuck Taylor was introduced as Roppongi 3K’s surprise tag team partner in a six-man tag against Adam Page and the Young Bucks. Chuckie T. hit Matt Jackson with the Awful Waffle and scored the pin, making the Kentucky Gentleman’s debut one of the most memorable in quite some time!



Since then, Taylor and Beretta, a team known as Best Friends, has formed a successful duo, scoring a winning record in New Japan’s World Tag League and earning title shots in Ring of Honor. But Taylor’s pin has lingered in the mind of the now ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions and fans will see these two teams do battle for the first time in 2-on-2 action in ROH in Concord!



NON-TITLE



BEST FRIENDS (BERETTA & CHUCKIE T.) vs. CO-HOLDERS ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS & IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT & NICK JACKSON)



The Young Bucks racked up championships upon championships in 2017, including their third ROH World Tag Team Titles at Supercard of Honor. And they were World Tag Team Champions when they agreed to team with Adam Page to take on Roppongi Vice and a mystery partner. Chuckie T. shocked the Bullet Club team, picking up a pinfall, impressing ROH management enough to get them a spot in a Triple Threat World Tag Team title match at Best in the World.



The two teams have been at war with one another, since, including doing battle in the main event in a six-man tag of Global Wars: Columbus and a six-man main event on ROH TV, but these two teams have never faced each other in a tag team, 2-on-2 match in ROH.



Until now!



Two of the most popular teams in Ring of Honor bring their storied history with them to Concord and will square off at Honor Reigns Supreme and this match is surely to have championship implications. While this is not officially a number one contender’s match, one would have to believe that the winner would put themselves in line for a shot at the ROH World Tag Team Titles! Will it be Best Friends or the Bucks who emerge victorious? Join us to find out!



There is nothing like the hard-hitting, in-your-face action ROH can deliver! Tickets are moving fast and this will sell out! Get your tickets to Honor Reigns Supreme NOW!



Ring of Honor presents HONOR REIGNS SUPREME



Local Time: Friday, Feb 9, 2018 07:00pm EST

Cabarrus Arena

4751 NC-49

Concord, North Carolina 28025



MAIN EVENT

BULLET CLUB (“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY, “THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL, & CO-HOLDER ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP ADAM PAGE) vs. THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN, “THE BEST AROUND” TK O’RYAN, & “THE HORROR KING” VINNY MARSEGLIA)



JAY LETHAL vs. JONATHAN GRESHAM



SIGNED TO COMPETE



ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE W/THE BOYS

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY & CHRIS SABIN)

ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION “PRO WRESTLING’S LAST REAL MAN” SILAS YOUNG

THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK BRISCOE)

SOCAL UNCENSORED (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY)

SHANE TAYLOR

CHEESEBURGER

PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ

KENNY KING

FLIP GORDON

KELLY KLEIN

DEONNA PURRAZZO

MANDY LEON