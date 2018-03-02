New Match Booked For ROH’s Manhattan Mayhem Event

ROH issued the following:

Ultimate Mayhem is the main event of this year’s Manhattan Mayhem – a grueling bout which will see four Bullet Club stars, “The Villain” Marty Scurll and the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Adam Page and the Young Bucks, take on SoCal Uncensored and their hired gun Shane Taylor!

While the stipulation is set, a match that will see members from each team enter at two-minute intervals, the most interactive event of the year for Ring of Honor, THE EXPERIENCE, wouldn’t be complete without the fans having an opportunity for their voice to be heard.

And their voice will be heard through the voice of who they choose to be the GUEST COMMENTATOR for the main event!

Ring of Honor’s Broadcast Team of Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana will be calling the action LIVE for HonorClub but Honor Nation has the opportunity to select who will join them in the booth!

Will fans choose “The American Nightmare” Cody to gain insight on his standing with other members of Bullet Club? Perhaps fans will choose Bully Ray, ROH’s Enforcer, who has already made his presence felt in a World Six-Man Tag Team Title match between the Hung Bucks and SoCal Uncensored! The Dawgs shared a headset at Honor Reigns Supreme and delivered their brand of commentary – perhaps they will be the pick?

Caprice Coleman has proven he is a very capable wordsmith and has lent genuine insight to big-time matches with Ian and Colt but will they choose the host of the Pulpit over Women of Honor star Mandy Leon or a man that has hosted ROH Television and Pay Per View events with Ian in BJ Whitmer?

YOU get to decide who will be the Special Guest Commentator at THE EXPERIENCE at Manhattan Mayhem, the most interactive ROH event of the year, broadcasting LIVE for all HonorClub members!

Manhattan Mayhem has gained a reputation as an event full of surprises, with last year being no different! The Hardys shocked the world when they emerged from the darkness and defeated the Young Bucks for the ROH World Tag Team Championships! And LATER in the night, Bully Ray made his ROH debut when he saved the Briscoes from a Bullet Club beat down!

This year, ROH will be pulling out all of the stops once again! Be sure to join us as we present THE EXPERIENCE at Manhattan Mayhem for HonorClub for all the action!

ROH Presents THE EXPERIENCE at MANHATTAN MAYHEM

Local Time: Saturday, Mar 3, 2018 07:00pm EST

The Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom

311 W 34th Street

New York, New York 10001

MAIN EVENT

ULTIMATE MAYHEM MATCH

SOCAL UNCENSORED (“ALMIGHTY” CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, “HEAVY METAL REBEL” FRANKIE KAZARIAN”, & SCORPIO SKY) & SHANE TAYLOR vs. BULLET CLUB (ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS ADAM PAGE & THE YOUNG BUCKS AND “THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL)

FANS CHOOSE THE SPECIAL GUEST COMMENTATOR FOR THE MAIN EVENT (CODY, BULLY RAY, THE DAWGS (RHETT TITUS & WILL FERRARA), CAPRICE COLEMAN, MANDY LEON, & BJ WHITMER)

ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE W/THE BOYS & VOLADOR JR. vs. JAY LETHAL & ULTIMO GUERRERO

FLIP GORDON vs. “THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY – FAN-VOTED STIPULATION!

PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ vs. MEXICAN NATIONAL WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPION SOBERANO JR.

FANS CHOOSE KENNY KING’S PARTNERS

KENNY KING & FANS CHOICE OF ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS, BEST FRIENDS, THE BRISCOES, COAST 2 COAST, OR THE KINGDOM vs. ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION SILAS YOUNG, BEER CITY BRUISER, & BRIAN MILONAS

FOUR CORNER SURVIVAL MATCH: FOUR TEAMS THAT DID NOT WIN FAN VOTE COMPETE

CAPRICE COLEMAN’S PULPIT – FANS PICK THE GUEST!

SIGNED TO COMPETE:

WOMEN OF HONOR