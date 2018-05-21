New Match Booked For This Week’s WWE SmackDown Live

Due to the storyline injury angle with Big Cass, WWE has pulled him from his scheduled MITB qualifying match against Samoa Joe on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live on the USA Network.
Daniel Bryan will take on Jeff Hardy with the winner facing Joe next week on SmackDown Live in a Money in the Bank qualifying match.
