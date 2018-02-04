New Match Set For WWE Event At MSG

WWE will be returning to Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 16th for a live event. The sports entertainment company has recently updated the lineup for the show.
Here is the promotional material:
WWE RETURNS TO THE WORLD’S MOST FAMOUS ARENA JUST WEEKS BEFORE WRESTLEMANIA!
– FIRST TIME EVER AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN –
BROCK LESNAR VS. BRAUN STROWMAN VS. KANE
– TRIPLE THREAT MATCH FOR THE UNIVERSAL CHAMPION –
ROMAN REIGNS VS. THE MIZ
– INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH –
JOHN CENA VS. ELIAS
PLUS MORE OF YOUR FAVORITE WWE SUPERSTARS INCLUDING:
SETH ROLLINS
FINN BALOR
SHEAMUS
CESARO
MATT HARDY
BRAY WYATT
ALEXA BLISS
SASHA BANKS
ASUKA
BAYLEY
AND MANY MORE!
*CARD IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE*