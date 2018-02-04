New Match Set For WWE Event At MSG

WWE will be returning to Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 16th for a live event. The sports entertainment company has recently updated the lineup for the show.

Here is the promotional material:

WWE RETURNS TO THE WORLD’S MOST FAMOUS ARENA JUST WEEKS BEFORE WRESTLEMANIA!

– FIRST TIME EVER AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN –

BROCK LESNAR VS. BRAUN STROWMAN VS. KANE

– TRIPLE THREAT MATCH FOR THE UNIVERSAL CHAMPION –

ROMAN REIGNS VS. THE MIZ

– INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH –

JOHN CENA VS. ELIAS

PLUS MORE OF YOUR FAVORITE WWE SUPERSTARS INCLUDING:

SETH ROLLINS

FINN BALOR

SHEAMUS

CESARO

MATT HARDY

BRAY WYATT

ALEXA BLISS

SASHA BANKS

ASUKA

BAYLEY

AND MANY MORE!

*CARD IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE*