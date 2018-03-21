New Match Set For Impact Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground Event At WrestleCon

Impact Wrestling issued the following:

The next match for WrestleCon on April 6th in New Orleans is all set. The World Tag Team Championship will be defended by LAX as Santana and Ortiz will face Killshot and The Mack from Lucha Underground.



Currently Killshot and The Mack, along with Dante Fox are the Lucha Underground Trios Champions and will look to take the World Tag Team Titles from Santana and Ortiz in what promises to be a battle over Championship Gold unlike anything we have witnessed before and perhaps never again, unless the team from Lucha Underground takes the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles!



Santana and Ortiz are no strangers to battles where they have to put their bodies in harms way or in danger. Remember Barbed Wire Massacre III, LAX certainly does. oVe will never forget that battle and we are sure that Killshot and The Mack have watched Barbed Wire Massacre III and have taken notes on what it will take to defeat LAX.