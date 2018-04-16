New Match Set For Impact Wrestling’s Redemption PPV

Impact Wrestling sent out the following:

Breaking news, Sunday at Redemption two breathtaking athletes from Lucha Underground will go one on one! Aerostar vs. Drago in what promises to be a thriller! Remember what they did at WrestleCon? In New Orleans it was a non-stop rollercoaster ride of amazing moves and acrobatic attacks that had everyone on their feet.



Thanks to our partners at Lucha Underground we can see this incredible match. What will happen live at Redemption on Sunday? Who will leave victorious? One thing we can say for certain is that Redemption is going to be a night you will not want to miss. From top to bottom, this card is impressive. From the Triple Threat Main Event World Title Match to The Knockouts Title Match, the return of Tommy Dreamer and Scott Steiner and we have the makings of night we will remember for years to come.



Redemption is LIVE this Sunday on Pay Per View and you will not want to miss one second of Redemption.